Murfreesboro Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on intersection of Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Lascassas Highway

Murfreesboro police officers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of West Clark Boulevard, Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Lascassas Highway Thursday night, according to a fatality crash report from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Terry E. Elder, 61, of Murfreesboro was driving a Suzuki motorcycle west on Middle Tennessee Boulevard while a Ford Mustang automobile was traveling east. The Mustang attempted to turn left onto Lascassas Highway and collided with the motorcycle. Elder was treated on the scene by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and transported by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The report states that no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

