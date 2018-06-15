‘Raidercade’: This year’s Homecoming theme explained

Photo courtesy of MTSU Homecoming / Facebook

MTSU’s Student Government Association recently announced this year’s Homecoming theme: Raidercade.

With the announcement is an illustration of MTSU’s mascot standing in front of an arcade cabinet.

Homecoming Committee member Keara Herrod said that the inspiration behind “Raidercade” was “to create a new and innovative theme that everyone would enjoy.”

“We wanted to shoot for something that would really hit home for the students,” Herrod said. “That has to be none other than playing video games. No matter how old or young you are, everyone likes to play games. This form of entertainment brings people together virtually. So, why not do it physically for Homecoming?”

She continued that it is the committee’s desire to go bigger than last year’s Homecoming, and the committee is confident that this year’s theme is “one for the books.”

Last year’s Homecoming theme was “The Fresh Raiders of the Boro,” inspired by popular ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“Everyone can expect to see a lot of new and exciting things this year that have never been brought to MTSU’s campus before,” Herrod said.

Although further details have not yet been released, an official calendar of Homecoming events will be released in the fall.

This year’s Homecoming game is on Oct. 20 against the Charlotte 49ers.

