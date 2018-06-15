Rutherford County detective placed on administrative leave amidst internal, TBI investigations

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detective Jason Mathis was placed on administrative leave during investigations internally and by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to a statement sent by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Mathis had worked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.

Sidelines reached out to Lisa Marchesoni, the public information officer at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, for more information. She was unable to disclose detailed information of the investigation, as it is currently ongoing.

“We cannot release any details while the investigations continue,” Marchesoni said.

More updates will be posted as they are made available.