Sidelines Guidelines: Where to celebrate 4th of July in Murfreesboro

Photo courtesy of Flickr

If you’re still looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July today, look no further. Below is a roundup of the best places to hang out and celebrate in Murfreesboro.

“Rock the Pool”

Murfreesboro’s water park, Boro Beach, is hosting its “Rock the Pool” event from 10 a.m. until 4:30 pm today. The event promises to be a day of “contests, games and fun in the sun.” Admission for kids and seniors is $5 and $7 for adults. Find more information here.

Celebration Under the Stars

Kicking off at 5:30 pm and going until 9:30 is the main attraction in Murfreesboro, Celebration Under the Stars at McKnight Park. The event is free for everyone to attend and will be a night full of live music and fireworks. There will also be games and fun for kids. More information can be found here.

Fireworks Around Town

If you’re looking for other places to celebrate but still want to see the fireworks, try the Murfreesboro Greenway, the Murfreesboro Public Square and Main Street or Richard Siegel Park.

Whether you decide to go out on the town or host a firework show in your own backyard, have fun and stay safe. From everyone at Sidelines, happy Fourth of July!

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.