Best dressed at 2018 MTV VMAs

Last night marked the occasion of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City’s Radio Music Hall. Although the show’s biggest moment doesn’t technically arrive until the “Video of the Year” award is handed out at the end of the night, the red carpet and celebrity arrivals are the highlight for some viewers, including yours truly. Take a look at this year’s top 10 looks below.

Sister act Chloe x Halle stuns on the red carpet in couture designs by Iris van Herpen at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty) Artist Bryce Vine takes home the night's "best color-blocking" award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (FilmMagic) Model Shanina Shaik is one of the night's most stylish guests in a sheer jumpsuit at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty) Sofia Carson arrives to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018 in a Carolina Herrera design. (Getty) Fourteen-year-old Grace VanderWaal opts for a black beret at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty) Before receiving the "Video Vanguard" award, JLo arrives to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018 in a Versace design. (Getty) Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B's little sister, arrives to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty) Singer-songwriter Ashanti chooses a sparkly silver dress with side-high slits at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty) Artist Amara la Negra glows in a green-and-gold design by Miami-based label Valentino Omar at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty) Model Winnie Harlow walks the red carpet in a piece by Zuhair Murad at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, August 20, 2018. (Getty)

