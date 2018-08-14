Billy Currington, more celebrate The BIG 98’s birthday at Wildhorse Saloon

Photo and story by LB Rogers / Contributing Writer

What’s a birthday without a party?

Nashville country radio station The BIG 98 celebrated their birthday at the Wildhorse Saloon Monday night with some music by hitmaker Billy Currington, duo Maddie & Tae and country newcomers Jordan Davis, Travis Denning and Ben Rue. The birthday party was presented by the makers of Accu-chek Guide as a part of their #BuckOffDiabetes campaign and was hosted by the station’s popular DJ’s Bobby Bones, Amy Paige, Tige and Daniel, McKiddy and more.

Billy Currington won over the crowd’s heart as he played all six of his number one Billboard Hot Country Songs and many more. Couples slow danced as Currington crooned his early 2000 love songs “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “Let Me Down Easy.”

“Remember this one?” he teased as the band started up “People Are Crazy,” and he smiled as the crowd screamed the words. Currington then proved his staying power and played his more current jams “Do I Make You Wanna” and “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.”

Country duo Maddie & Tae drew a crowd to the stage as they played tunes new and old and celebrated their announcement of a supporting slot on the Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty 360 Tour next year. The pair played their popular songs like “Fly,” and they teased new music from their upcoming sophomore record, such as their newest single, “Friends Don’t.”

They played a brassy new song they surreptitiously named “New Dogs, Old Tricks” as Maddie said, “This song is about a country singer you know and love. Maybe we’ll tell you who it’s about one day.”

Maddie & Tae closed their set with the song that made them the first female duo to reach number one on the Hot Country Songs chart, “Girl In A Country Song.”

Country radio favorite Jordan Davis shared a lot of new music from his 2018 debut record, “Home State,” such as his newest single “Take It From Me.” He also excited the crowd when he covered Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” and The Black Crowes’ “Hard To Handle.”

“I had my first country number one with the first single we sent to radio,” he gushed as the band started up his closing song, “Singles You Up.”

He then thanked The BIG 98 for playing it.

Newcomer Travis Denning played a rocking set of new music that the crowd seemed to already know the words to, including his charting single about a fake ID called “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs.” He also thrilled the audience when he covered Miranda Lambert’s “Kerosene.”

Another newcomer, Ben Rue, had the task of getting the evening started, and he played some new music and covered ’90s favorite “Bye Bye” by Jo Dee Messina.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.