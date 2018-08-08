Crime: Fatal shooting in Murfreesboro marks 2nd homicide investigation in 3 days

One person is dead after a homicide in Murfreesboro Monday night, according to a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of East Street and Ewing Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found James Matthew Poynter, 38, in the driver seat of a vehicle in the driveway of 614 East Street. Poynter was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department personnel and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, who transported him to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Poynter was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The incident marks the second homicide investigation in Murfreesboro in three days. The homicide investigation prior to this one occurred on Saturday, where a suspect was arrested for the fatal stabbing of another individual. The two investigations are separate and are not related incidents.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation of this homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Dispatch at 615-893-1311 or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

