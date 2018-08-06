Crime: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder of local resident in Murfreesboro homicide

Timmy Davis Jr., 38, was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Drew Cronin, 31, of Murfreesboro on Saturday night, according to a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

This comes after Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the parking area of 338 Jackson Street at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found and treated an adult male victim, who was later identified to be Cronin. He was treated on scene by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department personnel and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, who then transported Cronin to the Murfreesboro Airport for a LifeFlight transfer to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Cronin was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to Vanderbilt.

Witnesses reported that Cronin and Davis Jr. had been in a physical altercation, and that Davis Jr. had stabbed Cronin multiple times before fleeing the area. The suspect was later located by uniform patrol officers and taken into custody. Davis Jr. is currently being held without bond at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

