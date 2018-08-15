Dan + Shay fill Music Row streets to celebrate ‘Tequila Tuesday’

Photo and story by LB Rogers / Contributing Writer

Thousands of fans toasted country duo Dan + Shay at an event they billed “Tequila Tuesday” on Tuesday night to celebrate their recent number one hit, “Tequila.” The massive crowd filled the streets of Music Row outside the duo’s label home, Warner Music Nashville, to participate in the free show presented by City National Bank.

A voucher, including a free meal and three free drinks for those of age, was given to each attendee, and food trucks and inflatable street games filled the BMI parking lot. Nashville food favorites like Retro Sno and Califarmia kept fans fed before the music started, while free drinks, a lot of which featured tequila, were flowing.

The duo attacked a warmed-up and screaming crowd as they played hits like “Nothin’ Like You” and “How Not To.” Fans swayed as Shay’s vocals soared on “From The Ground Up.”

It seemed as if fans were even more excited to hear music off of their almost two-month-old, self-titled number one record, however. The crowd knew every word to new songs like “Speechless,” “Alone Together” and “Keeping Score” and roared when the duo announced each new tune.

Warner Music Nashville head John Esposito made an appearance to congratulate the guys.

“No one deserves this more than them,” he said.

Dan and Shay were later presented with a plaque that celebrated the Recording Industry Association of America Platinum certification of “Tequila.”

“We were just two songwriters rolling around living in a (expletive) tent in Berry Hill,” Shay pridefully joked. “And that was before Berry Hill was cool.”

For the finale of the night, the pair brought out their co-writers of the song that brought everyone together. Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds joined the two, singing“Tequila” along with every soul on the streets of Music Row.

“This is a songwriter’s town,” Dan explained as he brought up his guests. “The song comes first. We’re nothing without a good song.”

The event benefited Musicians On Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to patients unable to leave their beds.

