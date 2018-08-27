CrimeNews

ETSU locks down after reported assault on campus

Photo courtesy of East Tennessee State University

East Tennessee State University reported that a suspect is now in custody after an assault on campus that led to the university being put on “shelter-in-place” status Monday afternoon.

Shots were not fired, but the suspect allegedly had a weapon of some kind. According to several tweets from ETSU’s Twitter page, the assault had occurred at the Culp Construction Site on campus. The suspect’s physical appearance was later described in another ETSU tweet.


The suspect was reportedly apprehended around 30 minutes after the initial tweet regarding the incident. The alert was then lifted, allowing students to go outside. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

To contact news Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

Previous Photos: Rutherford County Technology Engagement Center provides first standalone all-electronic library to community
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *