Live results: 2018 Tennessee primary elections

Most recent update: Republican candidate Bill Lee has won the Republican primary and Democratic candidate Karl Dean has won the Democratic primary in the governor’s race. Phil Bredesen has won the Democratic primary and Marsha Blackburn has won the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race.

Update: Updates to the number of votes per candidate can be viewed on each bar graph below. The graphs are currently being updated every 10 minutes.

Tennessee primary elections will be held throughout the day on Thursday for voters to choose nominees for governor, Senate and the House. Unofficial primary election results will be made available after the polls close at 7 p.m. CDT and 8 p.m. EDT. The nominees selected in the primary will then have until Election Day on Nov. 6 to campaign for their respective offices.

Governor’s Race

The candidates running for the Republican nomination for governor are U.S. Rep. Diane Black, Randy Boyd, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Bill Lee. The candidates running for the Democratic nomination are former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

Senate Race

The candidates running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate are former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, Gary Davis and John Wolfe. The candidates running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate are U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Aaron Pettigrew.

Stay tuned for live updates and election results. The charts featured in this article were created using Infogram.

