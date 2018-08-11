Murfreesboro police respond to fatal crash involving pedestrian on South Church Street

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the street on South Church Street by a 2018 Honda Fit on Tuesday night, according to a fatality crash report from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The pedestrian, identified as Douglas Burton, 39, was treated on the scene by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue and Rutherford County Emergency Services and was then transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was later transferred by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the Honda Fit was not injured and no charges have been filed at this time, but the report states that the investigation is ongoing.

