Photos: Inside this month’s Boro Art Crawl

Photos and story by Karly Cordell / Contributing Writer

Artists gathered and displayed their work at The Boro Art Crawl on Friday in Murfreesboro’s Public Square.

Hosted by downtown businesses, The Boro Art Crawl is a bimonthly event that meets on the second Friday of every other even month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is a great way for local artists to show their work to the public.

The free event invites locals to go from business to business on the square to view, enjoy and purchase art, including paintings, jewelry and miniature birdhouses made from scrap wood.

“I love coming to the art crawls,” said Miriam Woodard, a Murfreesboro local. “They are such neat events for our community and local artists.”

Suzanne LeBeau, a local artist and muralist, set up in the demo garden, displayed her art and painted live. Many of her paintings consisted of national parks that she had traveled to.

“I pack down my car with all of my camping gear and drive across the country,” LeBeau said. “I love painting and recreating the beautiful scenery.”

Local musicians such as the Bohemian Sisters and Uptown Live performed music throughout the event as well.

The next art crawl is planned to be held on Oct. 12, 2018.

Locals enjoy live music by Uptown Live at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell) A magnifying glass is available for use in order to view the small, articulate details on miniature wooden housing at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell) Miniature wooden housing made from scrap wood sits on display at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell) Suzanne LeBeau’s artwork sits on display at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell) Paintings are available for purchase at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell) An artist paints a cartoon version of an attendee in the demo garden at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell) The sun sets on the town square at The Boro Art Crawl in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, August 10, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell)

