‘Revisiting Reality’: Student-created virtual reality game simulates bystander intervention

Photos and story by Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines

“Revisiting Reality,” an event that took place at Tuesday’s MTBaeWatch, showcased a version of a student-created virtual reality game based around recognizing people at risk for impaired driving and other alcohol-related incidents.

A version of the game presented a filmed scenario of groups of people in a restaurant, all of which were at risk for unsafe practices surrounding alcohol. Some groups in the game, however, planned on combating driving under the influence on their own.

Dialogue in the scene revealed that some people had plans on having a sober designated driver or planning to use a rideshare service. Others planned to switch from drinking alcohol to water for the rest of the night before driving home. At certain points in the game, the player will be able to interact and identify the people who are planning on driving impaired, and the game will give them tips on how to intervene.

The game was created by MTSU junior and community and public health major Wala Ajaj and Elman Gonzales, a senior majoring in biology. Lisa Schrader, the director of health promotion at MTSU, and Stephanie Dean, an assistant professor of interactive media, were also involved in creating the game.

The game was created thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Highway and Safety office. Ajaj, Gonzales and Schrader came up with the concept, wrote the script and went to Dean to help with the filming and assembly of the game.

Ajaj and Gonzales started working on the game in March of this year and are happy to see people experience it.

“It’s been a long process, but it’s exciting to see the final product,” Gonzales said.

To see a video of what the virtual reality game looks like, visit Dean’s YouTube channel. Viewers can click and drag on the video player to move the camera in the video. The full game can also be played at the Immersive Storytelling Lab in the Bragg Media and Entertainment Building on campus.

(Left to right) Wala Ajaj, Elman Gonzales and Stephanie Dean are the creators of the Revisiting Reality experience in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Students look around the scene with others waiting to see what they can see in virtual reality in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) Stephanie Dean explains to students the concept behind the VR experience in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) “VR has a lot of great possibilities and using it for education is a pretty noble thing to do,” says freshman and business administration major Zach Glisson after playing the game in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. MTSU Junior Ally Cherry, marketing major, looks around a restaurant scene in virtual reality in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) The Raider Health Corps set up to sanitize the googles and give prizes to students who played in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) “Where am I?” says MTSU student Jordan Ordus after walking and wearing the headset in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.(Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) (Left to right) Freshmen Kaylee Harris, nursing major; Maggie Mclane, animation major and Jordan Ordus, French and English major, try out the VR experience in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) Statistics based on data gathered from MTSU students regarding alcohol use were set up with the game in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines)

