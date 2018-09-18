Best dressed at 2018 Emmy Awards

Photo courtesy of Flickr
It has been quite a year for Hollywood since last year’s Emmy Awards. Just 18 days after last year’s Emmys, the New York Times broke the story of the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, marking the start of the #MeToo movement, not only in Hollywood but society as a whole. The awards shows that followed took a more somber approach to the red carpet. The Golden Globe Awards worked with the Time’s Up organization to enforce a black dress code, taking the attention off of the red carpet to focus on the bigger issue at hand. Slowly but surely, awards shows are returning to their beloved bright lights and head-turning sartorial moments, while finding their footing in this new era in which celebrities are not afraid to use their platform to speak out on issues close to them. Last night, the Emmys kicked off the awards season with a dash of color and drama. Check out our favorite looks of the night below.
