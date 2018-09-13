Crime: MTSU student arrested on aggravated domestic assault charges

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

An MTSU student was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and false imprisonment on Friday, Sept. 7 at College Grove Apartments, according to a police report from the Murfreesboro Police Department. The victim was another student.

Murfreesboro Police responded to a call of an unknown problem on Friday. Upon arriving at the College Grove Apartments, police met the victim, who reported that Chrystal Alston, 22, was waiting for the victim to arrive home. Alston had texted the victim, saying “I’m waiting on you, you can bet your life on it.”

The victim reported that when they arrived home, Alston parked her car in front of the victim’s car to prevent the victim from leaving and then sprayed pepper spray onto the victim’s car. The victim was able to roll up their car windows before the pepper spray could make contact with them. The victim then proceeded to leave their vehicle and attempted to walk home. Alston then approached the victim in a threatening manner. The victim attempted to kick Alston to keep her away, and Alston bit the victim on the hand. Alston then tased the victim.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene by police for an onsight evaluation of the victim and Alston. Both the victim and Alston refused emergency medical transport.

Upon police conclusion, Alston was arrested for aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and false imprisonment. She was subsequently transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

