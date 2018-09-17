Crime: Police investigate robbery of U.S. Bank in Murfreesboro

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police are investigating a bank robbery on Monday that could be linked to the robbery of a different bank earlier this month, according to a media release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a call of a robbery at the U.S. Bank on Old Fort Parkway at approximately 3:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a subject had demanded money from the bank teller by passing a note to them.

He was described as a white male wearing a dark pinstripe suit, pink shirt, dirty tennis shoes, square-framed glasses and a fedora-style hat. He was approximately 6 feet tall, thin and had some facial stubble. He left the bank driving a white four-door full sized truck. The report states that the truck might be a Dodge, but this is currently unconfirmed. Aside from physical description, the suspect has not yet been identified.

The report also states that the suspect matches the description of another suspect of a robbery at a U.S. Bank location in Belle Meade on Sept. 5, 2018, at approximately 3:15 p.m. That suspect has also not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Department dispatch at 615-893-1311 or Murfreesboro Criminal Investigations at 615-893-2717.

To contact news Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.