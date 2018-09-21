MTSU holds 20th annual Tunnel of Love, raises awareness for safe sex

Photo and story by Davida Johnson / Contributing Writer

MTSU held its 20th annual Tunnel of Love event to spread awareness for sexually-transmitted diseases and infections on Wednesday, Sept. 19 in the ballroom of the Student Union Building.

MTSU’s students and faculty were able to tour the room and view the effects of unprotected sex. The walls were covered with various facts about how people can protect themselves from sexually transmitted infections (STI’s).

“This event is intended to educate students about sexually transmitted infections and how they can protect themselves based on whatever choices they are making personally,” said Casie Higginbotham, a lecturer in MTSU’s health department. “We have a lot of community organizations here who can answer questions and provide resources, so everyone is able to get the information they need.”

The Tunnel of Love displayed facts on the proper use of condoms and how they are helpful. It also helped students recognize the difference between myths and facts related to safe sex.

This event also provided free HIV testing down the hall from the Tunnel of Love for students and faculty. The testing was sponsored by My House, which is a health and wellness organization for gay and bisexual men. My House provided a relaxation spot with free Wi-Fi and activities for event goers.

“We have a lot of different services, but we do HIV testing and have a lot of different events,” said Byron Bankhead, a member of My House. “Today we are assisting with the Tunnel of Love event so they can show and inform (students and faculty) on the effects of unprotected sex and let them know the importance of testing, and ideally they’ll come down here to us for their HIV test.”

MTSU holds their Tunnel of Love event every year in September. So, be sure to keep a look out for the next one in 2019.

