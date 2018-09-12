MTSU Police respond to reported rape of student at campus residence hall

MTSU Police responded to a report of a rape at a campus residence hall on Saturday.

The victim, an MTSU student, reported to police that they were forcibly raped on the night of Friday, Aug. 31 by a male suspect who was staying the night in the victim’s room in one of the campus residence halls.

According to an incident report by the MTSU Police Department, the victim stated that the last time they had contact with the suspect was Friday, Sept. 7 by telephone where he had threatened the victim over the phone.

The MTSU Police Department’s Victim Coordinator, Amy Dean, was contacted and responded to meet the victim in person. The victim was evaluated by the Rutherford County Ambulance Service and transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for further evaluation. The victim was provided a Title IX card and a Sexual Violence Victim Information Form by Dean, who accompanied the victim to the hospital.

MTSU provides resources for students affected by sexual violence that can be viewed here.

