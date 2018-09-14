MTSU Psi Chi and Psychology Club raises money, awareness for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Photo and story by Davida Johnson / Contributing Writer

MTSU’S Psi Chi and Psychology Club was in the Student Union Commons on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week raising money for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“The hotline is for anybody to call when they are having suicidal thoughts or anything,” said Alicia Bonnington, the president of MTSU Psi Chi and Psychology Club. “It goes to (the hotline), and they use the money to give to local areas and all the call centers. They also use the money to help educate people and do workshops.”

The hotline provides 24/7 support for anyone who is experiencing anguish or suicidal thoughts, and it is 100 percent confidential and open to anyone. So far, the club has raised $40. If you would like to donate, you may visit here to access Psi Chi’s Go Fund Me page.

MTSU Psi Chi and Psychology Club also hosted an event in MTSU’s Business and Aerospace Building on Monday to educate students about suicide. They discussed how to prevent it, what to do if you or a loved one are contemplating it and the available resources. The event included a vigil for those who have lost their lives to suicide, and students were able to bring photos of loved ones they had lost in remembrance.

This week, being National Suicide Prevention Week, is all about helping students recognize the warning signs of suicide in their friends and family. According to fliers distributed at the Psi Chi and Psychology Club tabling, around 9.8 million adults have considered thoughts of suicide, and organizations like the MTSU Psi Chi and Psychology Club are attempting to decrease that number one life at a time. If you are looking to participate in MTSU’s Suicide Awareness Week, there will be a flag event on Sept. 24 where students can come and plant flags for remembrance if they knew someone who had committed or attempted suicide.

