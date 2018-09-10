MTSU takes part in year’s final ‘Friday Night Live’ concert in downtown Murfreesboro

Photos and story by Enrique Geronimo / Contributing Writer

MTSU was one of the sponsors for the last “Friday Night Live” concert of the year on the Murfreesboro Public Square Friday, allowing for the event to be considered a Connection Point and the university to be represented heavily in downtown Murfreesboro.

Friday Night Live is an ongoing concert series put on by Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit organization that is committed to maintaining and promoting Murfreesboro’s historic downtown area.

One of the main attractions of the night was the band that performed: Bizz & Everyday People. Many people there were completely focused on the band from the moment they walked on stage until they stepped off, while others didn’t stop dancing the entire time.

Bizz & Everyday People are a soul band from Nashville. The band formed in 2011, and since then they have opened up shows for James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Little Richard.

They performed all the hits, from the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious” to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Silento’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” The band knew how to get people moving and singing, and there were people of all ages and backgrounds gathered together to enjoy the music. Aside from the average event-goer, Student Government Association representatives were also there to talk to and inform MTSU students about SGA and how to get involved.

As for food, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q played a large role in keeping everyone’s stomachs full along with The Hot Dog Guy hotdogs and Sno-Kones.

For more information on upcoming MTSU Connection Point events, click here.

People gather to dance the night away in Downtown Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q sets up shop for Friday Night Live in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) The soul band Bizz & Everyday People play music for party-goers in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Wendell "Bizz" Bigsby sings for the crowd in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Kristopher Miller strums the guitar amidst a dancing crowd in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Lead Female Vocalist Katrice Donaldson sings for party-goers in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Marvin Sams beats the drums in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines)

