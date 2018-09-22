Crime: Murfreesboro man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing father

Photo courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A Murfreesboro man was arrested on Friday night after allegedly killing his father at their Brookrun Road home, according to a press release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states that officers responded to a domestic assault call on Brookrun Road. Officers then located and arrested Tanner Lancaster, 25, for allegedly killing his father, Parry Lancaster, at their Brookrun Road home. Tanner Lancaster, Parry Lancaster and Tanner’s Lancaster’s mother lived at the home. Tanner Lancaster was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is being held without bond, and a hearing is set for Oct. 29 in General Sessions Court.

