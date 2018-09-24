Photos: American Heart Association hosts 25th annual Rutherford Heart Walk

Photos and story by Carla Hicks / Contributing Writer

The Murfreesboro community gathered at the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic for the 25th annual Rutherford Heart Walk on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to bring people together to raise money and spread awareness for heart disease and stroke.

The event featured music, painting, games, inspirational words and walking to make a difference. People from all around laced up their shoes and ran to the finish line to help donate and save the lives of those suffering from heart disease.

Dona Johnson, a walker with a family member who has suffered from heart disease, attended the Heart Walk.

“I attend and donate to the event every year for the past three years,” Johnson said. “I am glad to be able to make a difference. Since my mom has passed, the Heart Walk is the only thing that keeps me motivated.”

The American Heart Association is one of the largest and oldest voluntary organizations dedicated to fighting heart disease. It has invested more than $4.1 billion in research to find better ways to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke.

To donate to the American Heart Association, click here. You can also make a contribution by phone at 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Many people start at the finish line and end at the finish line in their tennis shoes to be a step closer to helping fight heart disease in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Balloons are given to individuals who lost friends or family members to heart disease or stroke in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Extra balloons are given to children to play with after survivors and families sent their balloons into the air in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Two survivors of Heart Disease unite for the Heart Walk. They have been friends for over 20 years in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Children line up to get their bodies painted in celebration of the community coming together to fight heart disease in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines). Many people take pictures with an American Heart Association heart mascot. The mascot made many people smile throughout the day with their great dance moves and energy in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Families are excited to go booth to booth to explore information and fun activities for both kids and adults in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Riverdale cheerleaders hit the ground and air with their green sticks to motivate others before the race began in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact news Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.