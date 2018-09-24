Photos: American Heart Association hosts 25th annual Rutherford Heart Walk

Photos and story by Carla Hicks / Contributing Writer
The Murfreesboro community gathered at the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic for the 25th annual Rutherford Heart Walk on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to bring people together to raise money and spread awareness for heart disease and stroke.
The event featured music, painting, games, inspirational words and walking to make a difference. People from all around laced up their shoes and ran to the finish line to help donate and save the lives of those suffering from heart disease.
Dona Johnson, a walker with a family member who has suffered from heart disease, attended the Heart Walk.
“I attend and donate to the event every year for the past three years,” Johnson said. “I am glad to be able to make a difference. Since my mom has passed, the Heart Walk is the only thing that keeps me motivated.”
The American Heart Association is one of the largest and oldest voluntary organizations dedicated to fighting heart disease. It has invested more than $4.1 billion in research to find better ways to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke.
To donate to the American Heart Association, click here. You can also make a contribution by phone at 1-800-AHA-USA1.
