Photos: Heart of Tennessee Aviculture Society hosts Exotic Bird Fair at MTSU

Photos and story by Ghaliah Almuyidi / Contributing Writer

The annual Exotic Bird Fair took place in the MTSU Livestock Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair is sponsored by the Heart of Tennessee Aviculture Society and featured more than 40 participating vendors. Vendors sold a variety of products and services including bird cages, food supplies, toys and medical exams.

Richard Revis, the owner of FeatherVane Mobile Bird Grooming, participated in the fair by providing birds’ grooming services. Revis is a member of the bird club that is an active group sponsored by the Heart of Tennessee Aviculture Society. Revis said that he has been a member of the club and has participated in the annual fair for about three years.

“This is the one show where birds are the feature,” Revis said. “You see the most birds and birds supplies here.”

In addition to providing a variety of supplies and services, the fair contributed to an easy communion by granting free parking and free admission.

“There are lots of cool things that you are not going to see at other events,” Revis added. “And with the free parking and free admission, it is something that the whole family can do.”

The fair does not only feature business owners and professional breeders but also attracts breeding hobbyists and amateurs.

Lance Vietor, a hobby breeder, participated in the fair for his third time.

“I rehomed a couple of birds and bought some supplies,” Vietor said. “This is one of the best places to get your supplies for cheap, and I will be participating next year.”

The Exotic Bird fair takes place twice a year in March and September. The next fair will take place in March 2019.

A Sun Conure smiles for the camera after a nail trimming session at the Exotic Bird Fair in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Ghaliah Almuyidi / MTSU Sidelines) A visitor enjoys the fair along with her Hyacinth Macaw companion, the largest of all of the Macaw species. Exotic Bird Fair in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Ghaliah Almuyidi / MTSU Sidelines) Stuffed parrots are for sale at the Exotic Bird Fair in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Ghaliah Almuyidi / MTSU Sidelines) A variety of bird toys and gadgets are offered for sale by local businesses at the Exotic Bird Fair in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Ghaliah Almuyidi / MTSU Sidelines) Baby African Grey Parrots hope to find their next warm home and companions at the Exotic Bird Fair in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Ghaliah Almuyidi / MTSU Sidelines) Event attendees visit the Exotic Bird Fair in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Ghaliah Almuyidi / MTSU Sidelines)

