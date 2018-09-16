Photos: Local artists display their artwork for over 3,000 expected attendees at Greenway Art Festival

Photos and story by Sarah Dixon-Morgan / Contributing Writer
Murfreesboro artists gathered at Old Fort Park for the Greenway Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to display and sell original artwork for the community. Some of the features of the event were live music, food, dancing, face painting and an interactive art display. Murfreesboro restaurant Puckett’s drew crowds for their home-style food in addition to a hand-squeezed lemonade stand, kettle corn and shaved ice.
Lisa Browning, a volunteer from the City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, said between 3,000 and 5,000 people were expected to attend. With over 75 vendors and support from Friends of the Greenway, it was set to be a day of fun for the Murfreesboro art community. Booths featured original paintings, pottery, stained glass, crochet, jewelry and mixed-media designs.
