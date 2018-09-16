Photos: Local artists display their artwork for over 3,000 expected attendees at Greenway Art Festival

Photos and story by Sarah Dixon-Morgan / Contributing Writer

Murfreesboro artists gathered at Old Fort Park for the Greenway Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to display and sell original artwork for the community. Some of the features of the event were live music, food, dancing, face painting and an interactive art display. Murfreesboro restaurant Puckett’s drew crowds for their home-style food in addition to a hand-squeezed lemonade stand, kettle corn and shaved ice.

Lisa Browning, a volunteer from the City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, said between 3,000 and 5,000 people were expected to attend. With over 75 vendors and support from Friends of the Greenway, it was set to be a day of fun for the Murfreesboro art community. Booths featured original paintings, pottery, stained glass, crochet, jewelry and mixed-media designs.

Many people stop by over 75 booths to view and purchase hand-crafted art in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) A collection of rocks, gemstones, geodes and arrowheads is on display and for sale at the Greenway Art Festival in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) The Bohemian Sisters provided rhythmic drum music and Bohemian dancing at 11 a.m. on the main stage of the Greenway Art Festival in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) The Bohemian Sisters display flowers for sale, just like ones they wear in their hair during their dance performance in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) A map of the festival that also serves as a functional fan shows where events throughout the day -including dancing, singing, interactive art, booth numbers and kids activities- are located in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) A photo booth is set up at the festival for visitors to snap a unique picture, reading, “Get your head in the clouds! Greenway Art Festival, Murfreesboro, TN,” in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) A blooming cactus sits in a handmade pot and a hemp cord basket at the Greenway Art Festival in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) At the interactive art display, visitors see their reflection in the mirrors and the way they fit into the art in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) Hundreds of notecards flapped in the wind, some reading, “Peace, Love, and Happiness,” and, “Juntos somos uno, separados somos nada" (Together we are, separated we are nothing) in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.” (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) Stained glass of all colors is on display at the Greenway Arts Festival in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) Explained in three languages, the Greenway Art Festival offers a place to share personal experiences at the display called "Barrier Free: A Socially Engaged Art Installation" in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) Entirely handcrafted crochet blankets, rugs, hats, scarves and more fill a booth in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines) The Parks and Recreation Department’s booth provides information about the arts festivals, other Parks and Recreation events and information about how to get in contact with their department in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Sarah Dixon-Morgan / MTSU Sidelines)

