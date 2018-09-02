Photos: Rabbit breeding show showcases different shapes, sizes, breeds of rabbits at MTSU

Story and photos by Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines

On Saturday, the Music City Rabbit Breeders Association hosted a rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event consisted of four rabbit shows: two open shows and two youth shows that showcased younger rabbits.

Pat Huston, a resident of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, and the treasurer of the Music City Rabbit Breeders Association, was both a participant in and organizer of the event. She said MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center was one of the most central animal-friendly venues large enough to hold the show of more than 1,000 rabbits. She said it draws crowds both for the love of rabbits and to see old friends.

“It’s showing rabbits, but it’s the socializing too,” Huston said. “We meet old friends. We see them maybe once or twice a year, and we get caught up on stuff.”

As judges examined rabbits, Huston described the process of the competition and how the scoring works, all of which is based on a standardized set of guidelines from the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

“There’s a standard of perfection that (the judges) have on the table with them,” Huston explained. “They judge them with that book. They go by type, color, markings, all of that. They check them out, and the one that gets the closest to (the book’s standards) gets ‘best of breed.’ Then they have to pick a second, and that would be the ‘best of opposite.’ When they get done with the big shows, they take all of the best of breeds, judge them and find the ‘best in show’ and ‘best reserve in show.’”

During the event, rabbit breeder Vi Crowder, a member of a club called the Holland Lop Rabbit Specialty Club that focuses on the particular Holland Lop breed of rabbit, was presented with an award by club member Todd Naragon. The award recognized Crowder’s induction into the club’s hall of fame.

“Thank you,” Crowder said. “I never dreamed of an honor like this. I’m so appreciative that I could come back today and just say, ‘Hello’ … Some of you are new. Keep going, and keep making friends.”

Naragon said that Crowder was influential in the beginning of his involvement in rabbit breeding and that he was proud to present her with the award for induction into the club’s hall of fame.

“She was one of our founding charter members of that club,” Naragon said. “It’s just an honor to give her a lifetime membership to the HLRSC.”

More information on the show can be found here, and the Music City Rabbit Breeders Association website can be found here.

Oscar, one of rabbit breeder Rebecca Leonard’s rabbits, cleans himself at the rabbit breeders show in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) A rabbit awaits the competition in their cage at the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) One of rabbit breeder Rebecca Leonard’s rabbits, Oscar, sits atop cages inhabited by more of Leonard’s rabbits in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Rebecca Leonard of Newmarket, Ala., holds up her rabbit Oscar, whom she affectionately refers to as “Awesome Oscar,” at the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Some competition rabbits at the rabbit breeding show relax in their cages in MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Three of Music City Rabbit Breeders Association treasurer Pat Huston’s rabbits sit in their cages during the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Two rabbits belonging to Pat Huston, the treasurer of the Music City Rabbit Breeders Association, sit in their cages during the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Some exceptionally large four-month-old rabbits await the competition at the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) A Flemish Giant Rabbit from Hideaway Hollow Rabbitry is advertised for sale at the rabbit breeding show in MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) A Flemish Giant Rabbit from Hideaway Hollow Rabbitry is advertised for sale at the rabbit breeding show in MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Twelve rabbits wait in their cages for the competition at the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Rabbits of several different breeds, shapes and sizes sit in their cages together at the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Rabbit breeding show participants sit in MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center with their rabbits in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Participants gather for the rabbit breeding show at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Pat Huston, the treasurer of the Music City Rabbit Breeders Association, shows one of her rabbits named Dixie in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Attendees of the rabbit breeding show sit in MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center with their rabbits in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Dixie, one of Music City Rabbit Breeder Association treasurer Pat Huston’s rabbits, sits in her cage at the rabbit breeding show in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Todd Naragon, a member of the Holland Lop Rabbit Specialty Club, presents Vi Crowder with an award representing her induction into the Holland Lop Rabbit Specialty Club Hall of Fame in recognition of her contributions to the club at the MTSU Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Todd Naragon of the Holland Lop Rabbit Specialty Club accompanies honoree Vi Crowder as she speaks on the recognition of her induction into the Hall of Fame of the Holland Lop Rabbit Specialty Club in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact news Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.