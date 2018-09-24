President Sidney McPhee welcomes prospective students to first Preview Day for 2018-19 school year

Photo and story by Angele Latham / Contributing Writer

MTSU hosted the first Preview Day of the 2018-19 school year on Saturday. Conducted by the Department of Admissions, the event allows prospective students to tour the campus, meet faculty and staff and learn about numerous academic departments.

After gathering in the Student Union Ballroom, the large crowd of attendees was greeted by President Sidney McPhee and top university officials with a warm welcome speech and a complimentary breakfast.

McPhee touched on topics such as the upcoming Behavioral and Health Sciences Building, MTSU’s increased scholarship offerings and the development of the new MTSU law program.

He also encouraged parents to take a deeper interest in their children’s collegiate education, expounding on the importance of support for their academic aspirations.

Also speaking was Benjamin Sawyer, an MTSU professor, published author and host of the podcast “The Road to Now.”

As one of “the most popular and most-requested professors on campus,” according to McPhee, Sawyer presented an example of professorial dedication and the energy involved in quality education.

“You guys have pretty much hit the bulls-eye,” Sawyer said, addressing the rows of potential freshman. “We got universities like this … with systems that bring up people: not just the wealthy, not just those that already got something. It identifies talent and allows for the resources to be invested to encourage that talent to reach its maximum potential. And I’m fortunate to be a teacher at this time because I’m seeing some amazing things.”

After being regaled with equal amounts fascinating history and inspirational quotations, the event concluded as prospective students were allowed to go explore their preferred departments and receive a guided tour of campus with the help of Blue Elite staff.

Preview days are open to all high school students, transfer students and their families.

