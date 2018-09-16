Review: Season 5 of ‘BoJack Horseman’ nails it (again)

Episode seven, “INT. SUB,” is narrated through a conversation between Indira, Diane’s therapist, and her wife, Mary Beth, who is mediating a dispute between Princess Carolyn and Todd. To uphold confidentiality with their clients, they change the names and defining characteristics of everyone.

Episode eleven, “The Showstopper,” blends BoJack’s spiral from addiction with his character Philbert’s detective story. The episode shifts from Philbert and his new partner Sassy’s investigation to BoJack’s own investigation of a threatening note he received. He’s incredibly paranoid.

This season gives us a deeper look into each character’s relationships with each other. We find out how BoJack and Todd met, viewers get a closer look at Mr. Peanutbutter’s failed relationships, Todd’s asexuality and search for love is highlighted and Princess Carolyn’s childhood is chronicled.

Diane’s relationship with BoJack is tested, per usual, due to his inability to admit that he needs to change his behavior. Although we tend to feel sorry for BoJack due to his awful childhood, struggles with addiction, depression and his denial of reality, he is not the good guy. Not really, anyway. However, he doesn’t appear to be a terrible person; this season truly showcases duality in all its characters.

This is nothing new. “BoJack Horseman” has been hitting us with hard truths since mid-season one, but this season reminds us that progress takes honesty and work. The show continues to give multiple perspectives on the meanings of addiction and mental illness while portraying a broken man struggling not to ruin everyone around him. This, combined with its unique storytelling, comedic elements and relatability make season five the best one yet.

