SGA passes resolution to provide students with protection against email scams

Photo and story by Teasia Cook / Contributing Writer

On Thursday, MTSU’s Student Government Association discussed more student involvement on campus, homecoming candidates and a resolution involving email scams for their second meeting of the fall 2018 semester.

SGA Vice President of Marketing Bre’Yhana Johnson asked all senators to get more students involved in SGA.

“If students follow our Instagram page, they will get free stuff,” Johnson said. “That’s if they follow it.”

Johnson then demonstrated to SGA members how they can explain to students about SGA and the roles everyone serves.

“If you have issues, we are here to serve you, so please email us please contact us,” Johnson said. “We want to interact, (and) we want to make campus a better place. Look forward to events happening on campus for Student Appreciation Week.”

SGA Vice President of Campus Relations Chloe Brandon discussed homecoming candidates.

“Last night, I had the mandatory meeting with all of the candidates running for homecoming,” Brandon said. “We have 18 amazing students running to be your next homecoming king and queen. We have five males and 13 females, so it’s going to be an interesting race to see who gets the crown.”

Tabling for homecoming candidates will begin Oct. 4, 2018.

Sen. Kobe Hermann then discussed a resolution to amend email scams.

Hermann explained that some groups are using the student emails that are publicly posted on the MTSU directory to send scam emails with phishing links designed to steal identities. He proposed legislation to remove the publicly listed emails and restrict their access to university officials. He also said that “legitimate” third parties could still access student email information by contacting the career development center or other necessary departments.

Senator Chelsea Moore debated the resolution.

“Actually, when I talked to IT, they said students will be having to go through a two-step verification soon,” Moore said. “So to me, it’s kind of like they’re already putting in a two-step verification, so (the resolution) is kind of pointless.”

Hermann responded, expressing a desire for privacy.

“I totally understand where (Moore is) coming from with that, but I still don’t feel comfortable with the public being able to access it,” Hermann said. “Even if the two-step verification does go through for everybody, there is still a chance they can bypass that somehow. I think it’s still a good thing to pass through.”

The resolution passed with 30 for the legislation and five against.

