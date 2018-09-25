Women’s Golf: Inclement weather ruins chance for Blue Raider comeback

Photo by Tyler Lamb / MT Athletic Communications

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders had their visit at Vanderbilt Legends Club cut short due to inclement weather in Franklin, Tennessee, this weekend, cooling off their hot start to the season.

Middle Tennessee faced some of the toughest teams in the nation, such as Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Houston, Louisville, LSU, Mercer, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina and Wake Forest. They also were up against in-state rivals Chattanooga and host team Vanderbilt, as well as C-USA foe Charlotte.

Coming back from an injury, redshirt senior Jenna Burris rejoined the team, with senior Hanley Long, sophomores Sophie Burks and Caroline Caudill and outstanding freshman Catherine Caudill.

Day One

Before the day ended with only six teams left on the field due to a rain delay, the Blue Raiders struggled in the opening round with a score of 15-over par 303.

Burks and Long led the day with matching rounds of 2-over 74 and both tied for 38th on the field.

Day two began at 8:30 a.m. in shotgun formation, hoping to bypass more rain.

Day Two

Before the invitational was cut short, the Blue Raiders surged from a tie for 11th on day one to a tie for sixth place overall on day two.

With her ongoing injury, Burris was unable to participate on day two, but senior Hanley Long kept her momentum going, sitting at 3-under par and tied for eighth after a great round of 4-under 68 in a round that featured two birdies on the day.

Caroline Caudill led the Blue Raiders on day two with 3-under par, while Long finished at 1-under and Burks and Catherine Caudill finished at even par.

Due to inclement weather, the final day was canceled. The scores at the end of day two allowed Middle Tennessee to tie for 11th overall for the invitational.

Despite losing a chance to move up on the board, tying for 11th was the best finish for Middle Tennessee in their fourth trip to the Mason Rudolph Invitational.

What’s Next?

Middle Tennessee will have some practice time before traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 7 for the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational.

