Crime: Kirby Wallace arrested after week-long TBI manhunt

Photo courtesy of The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Kirby Wallace was arrested without incident by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Stewart County Friday morning after a week-long manhunt for his suspected killing of two people and severe injuring of a third in two separate Middle Tennessee homes, according to a report by The Tennessean.

The manhunt began after Wallace allegedly attacked a couple and set their home on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. A day later, a man was shot to death and his truck was stolen in the search area for Wallace in Montgomery County, according to reports by The Tennessean.

Wallace, a TBI Top 10 most-wanted fugitive, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property. He was arrested after someone reported spotting him early Friday morning hiding behind a chicken pen on a family’s property in Indian Mound, a community within Stewart County.

