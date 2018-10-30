Crime: Man arrested for possession of explosive components on I-24 West ramp

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police have made an arrest in the suspicious package incident that caused the I-24 West ramp off of South Church Street to be closed off Tuesday morning.

According to a MPD press release, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at approximately 2:40 a.m. Tuesday at 2029 South Church Street. Officers made contact with a female who reported that she was assaulted by a man, later identified as Fermin Viveros Leon, who had left the scene of the assault in a Ford pick-up truck.

She told police that Leon may have weapons and a possible explosive device in his truck. Officers then located Leon and made a traffic stop on the I-24 West ramp. Officers checked the truck and located an item they believed to be a possible explosive.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit responded to the scene and rendered the item safe. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene and assisted.

Leon was arrested and is charged with aggravated domestic assault, driving without a license and possession of explosive components. He is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department under a $50,500 bond.

