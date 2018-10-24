Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to reported rape outside MTSU Kappa Sigma frat house

Story by Angele Latham / Contributing Writer

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of a rape outside the Kappa Sigma fraternity house on Maple Avenue Monday evening, according to a Murfreesboro Police Department report.

The victim, an MTSU student, reported to police that they were raped Monday night by a male suspect in the cab of a four-door pickup truck.

The suspect, who the victim only knew as “Danny,” is described in the report as a 27-year-old white male who is approximately 5’6’’ tall.

The case was turned over to the Murfreesboro Criminal Investigations Division.

This incident comes a little over a year after another report of sexual assault relating to the Kappa Sigma fraternity. On March 23, 2017, an MTSU sophomore reported an alleged sexual assault by a Kappa Sigma fraternity pledge after a party at the fraternity house.

The Kappa Sigma fraternity released the accused from his pledgeship after learning of the incident, severing all ties between the two.

