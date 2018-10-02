Crime: Rutherford County deputy fired after being arrested for domestic assault

Photo courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A Rutherford County Adult Detention Center deputy was fired after being arrested for domestic assault Saturday night, according to a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The release states that Michael Dandre Brooks, 23, of Readyville, Tennessee, was charged with domestic assault of his former girlfriend. Brooks allegedly made threats to his former girlfriend, leading to Brooks’ arrest.

Brooks began working at the Detention Center in April. He has been released on $6,500 bond, and a hearing is set for Nov. 15 in General Sessions Court.

