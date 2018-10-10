Crime: Rutherford County inmates overpower officer, escape detention center

Photo courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Last updated on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at 12:36 p.m. to include information on the TBI adding the inmate escapees to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday that the two escaped inmates are now on their Top 10 Most Wanted list, according to a report by The Daily News Journal. The TBI tweeted an update at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday that the reward for information that leads to the capture of the two fugitives is now up to $5,000 each.

UPDATE: Thanks to the generosity of the US Marshals Service, the reward for information leading to the capture of these wanted fugitives stands at up to $5,000 each! MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/KRpRnAUfDA Spot either man? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/bwjlHKaEwZ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2018



Teams of local and state officers are searching for two inmates who escaped the Rutherford County Detention Center around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

According to the release, Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, of Lynchburg, and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, of Geneses Lane in Murfreesboro, assaulted and overpowered a detention center officer. They then climbed over the razor wire fence and escaped.

Murfreesboro Police and sheriff’s deputies have been searching for the inmates in the area, along with K-9 tracks and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. Detectives are also investigating the escape.

Halfacre and Baxter were wearing white T-shirts and orange pants at the time of their escape. Halfacre was being held for aggravated assault, and Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

If anyone spots Halfacre or Baxter, they are encouraged to not approach the inmates and to call 911.

Anyone with any information about their location is also being encouraged to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

