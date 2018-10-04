Crime: Rutherford County SRO charged with public intoxication

Photo courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A Rutherford County school resource officer was charged with public intoxication and arrested Wednesday by the Murfreesboro Police, according to a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Daniel Thomas, an SRO at Holloway High School, was placed on administrative leave after the arrest, and the sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident.

Thomas was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and was released on a $250 bond. A hearing is currently set for Jan. 24 in General Sessions Court.

