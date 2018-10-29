Cross Country: Women finish runner-up at C-USA Championship

Photo by MT Athletics

Story by Kendrick Williams / Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee’s Cross Country competed for the Conference USA Championships over the weekend. On the women side, they finished in second place for the third consecutive time in four years while the men placed sixth. Brian Rono led the team and was named Second Team All C-USA.

The Blue Raider men were guided by three true freshmen, as Brian Rono finished as the top runner in just second race for the Blue Raiders. The freshman was named second team all-conference earning a ninth-place finish. The top five finishers along with Alan Bowers all obtained personal bests on Saturday.

The MT women placed only four points shy of UTEP, who captured the conference title with 44 points. The Blue Raiders finished with five top five runners in the top 20, as Pamela Kosgei and Eusila Chepkemei brought home first-team all-conference honors, and Joice Jebor, Rachel Kigen, and Julia Jelagat were named second-team all-conference. Six out of the seven MT runners posted personal bests, and Joice placed only two seconds behind her personal best.

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders will compete in the NCAA South Regional in two weeks. The race is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 9 and will be hosted in Tallahassee, Florida.

To contact Sports Editor David Chamberlain, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.