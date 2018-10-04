Photos: Third annual MT Engage Fest showcases best of MTSU musicians

Photos by Angele Latham and Rasheed Johnson / Contributing Writers
Story by Angele Latham / Contributing Writer
Appreciative listeners gathered outside the John Bragg Media and Entertainment Building on Wednesday for the third annual MT Engage Fest, a festival that brings together the talents of musicians, songwriters and recording industry students at MTSU.
Sponsored by the MT Engage committee and put into action by several organizations such as AMP Entertainment, Omega Delta Psi and Urban Entertainment, the event allows each organization to put forward a selection of student artists. These performers get the opportunity to present their talents to a very receptive audience and often experiment with original works. Genres range from indie to hip-hop and help encapsulate the dynamic tastes of MTSU musicians.
