Photos: Third annual MT Engage Fest showcases best of MTSU musicians

Photos by Angele Latham and Rasheed Johnson / Contributing Writers

Story by Angele Latham / Contributing Writer

Appreciative listeners gathered outside the John Bragg Media and Entertainment Building on Wednesday for the third annual MT Engage Fest, a festival that brings together the talents of musicians, songwriters and recording industry students at MTSU.

Sponsored by the MT Engage committee and put into action by several organizations such as AMP Entertainment, Omega Delta Psi and Urban Entertainment, the event allows each organization to put forward a selection of student artists. These performers get the opportunity to present their talents to a very receptive audience and often experiment with original works. Genres range from indie to hip-hop and help encapsulate the dynamic tastes of MTSU musicians.

Shannon McNeal, an indie, folk and pop singer, sings her original song “Blue” on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Local artist and poet Francis delivers a passionate performance on the quad for MT Engage Fest on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Rasheed Johnson) Students from the Sound Reinforcement class test their knowledge while working the sound board on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Bailey Hutton, a local rapper, performs some of his most recent tracks at MT Engage Fest on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Rasheed Johnson) Local artist and student Kristi Hoopes advertises recording industry merchandise at MT Engage Fest on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Rasheed Johnson) Students work as audio techs on the sound board for MT Engage Fest on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Rasheed Johnson) Mulan Throneberry performs at MT Engage Fest on the quad to peers and faculty on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Rasheed Johnson) Students, peers and faculty observe the performances during MT Engage Fest on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Rasheed Johnson) Westley Davis performs a cover of "Mary Jane’s Last Dance" by Tom Petty on October 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Shannon McNeal, surrounded by sound equipment, smiles as she performs a soundcheck on Oct. 3 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Westley Davis performs an original song on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Students lounge on the steps of the quad as they watch various performances on October 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Students enjoy the easy sound of live indie music at MT Engage Fest on the quad on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Students musicians prepare ‘backstage’ as they wait for their stage time on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) "Francis, the Truman", a student musician and poet, sings animatedly for students watching on the quad on October 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham) Westley Davis performs an original song on Oct. 3, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Angele Latham)

