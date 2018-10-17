Women’s Tennis: Lidia Burrows leads MTSU tennis at ITA Regionals

Photo courtesy of MT Athletics

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders traveled to the ITA Regionals in Chattanooga over the weekend, and Lidia Burrows’ run to the Round of 16 was the headline of a strong team performance against the region’s best.

The junior from England upset the region’s No. 4 and 17 seeds before bowing out of the tournament.

Sophomore Zani Barnard and senior Costanza Magazzini made the Round of 32 at the Regionals. Lee Barnard and Kim Kermet scored first round wins as well.

In doubles, Lee Barnard and Marta Peris made the Round of 16 with a win over Northern Kentucky in the first round and a seeded pair in the second round.

Sister Zani Barnard partnered with Magazzini to beat a duo from UT-Chattanooga 8-4 in the first round. Luisa Zirilli and Kermet topped a pair from Purdue 8-5.

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders will travel to Vanderbilt on Oct. 26th for the next tournament. The June Stewart Invitational will give the squad an opportunity to build off a strong regional appearance.