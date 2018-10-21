Nashville husband-and-wife duo The Dryes attracts listeners with message of love, salvation

Photo courtesy of Katelyn Drye

Story by Brianna Gesling / Contributing Writer

Songwriters from across the world share a passion for writing a story, but The Dryes have proved that they can not only tell a story but can capture the hearts and emotions of listeners around the world when they do it.

Husband and wife Derek and Katelyn Drye began creating music together in their hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2008. After many years of pursuing solo projects with some success, the two decided to come together for their musical journey and their official break into the Nashville songwriters’ scene.

“We knew we were meant to create together because we were better together,” Katelyn said.

As a self-described mix between Little Big Town and John Mayer, the duo have found themselves at home in the Americana and country genres.

In June, they released their debut EP, “Vol. 1,” featuring songs about vulnerability like “Simple Truth” and “Steal Away,” a memorable tune about the excitement and lust of romance. The first single released from “Vol. 1,” “Amen,” was named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “Ten Best Country Songs of the Week,” alongside those released by Florida Georgia Line and Little Big Town.

Following the success of their “Vol. 1” debut, The Dryes surprised listeners with the release of their song “War” in late September.

“We wrote ‘War’ in two hours and knew instantly it was a special one,” Katelyn said.

Unlike the sudden attraction told in “Amen,” ”War” focuses on the fragile parts of life, love and the struggle you endure to keep the pieces together with lyrics like, “If it’s love, then it’s war, and it’s worth fighting for.”

The duo took the meaning of the song even further in the official music video by sharing Derek’s past of losing his mother to suicide when he was eight months old. Derek had never heard her voice, but after writing the song, they found VHS tape footage of Derek’s mother. Together, they combined Derek’s footage along with tapes from Katelyn’s childhood to share this powerful story.

With help from fans, their story has continued to spread across the globe. The Dryes come together with their childhood memories to share an important message with their listeners that “life is full of beauty. Love is something we are all worthy of, and life is worth fighting for.”

The Dryes are no doubt a force to be reckoned with and a duo to keep on your musical radar. Their EP, “Vol. 1,” and single “War” can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes, and you can follow them on all social media.