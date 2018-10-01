Photos: 20th annual ‘Freedom Sings’ music performance promotes First Amendment expression

Photos and story by Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines

MTSU’s Dean of the College of Media and Entertainment Ken Paulson organized the 20th annual “Freedom Sings” music show at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville Thursday night, connecting music with meaning to standing up for the freedoms of the First Amendment.

Freedom Sings is an organization led by Paulson that travels to college campuses across the country, putting on musical performances by talented musicians who believe in the importance of the freedoms of the First Amendment. The artists selected are chosen on their firm belief and love of the First Amendment rights.

The Bluebird Cafe was approached by Paulson in 1999 to host the Freedom Sings performance, and the cozy venue has hosted one of their events every year since. According to Paulson, The Bluebird Cafe was chosen as the venue for Freedom Sings because it “believes in the impact and importance that words and music have on the world around us that are protected by the First Amendment.”

The First Amendment Center weighs in on public policy and teaches at colleges. MTSU shares the same goals on educating its students on the importance of the First Amendment and protecting its freedoms.

Paulson was the former President of The First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University and currently serves as a dean and faculty member at Middle Tennessee State University.

“My intent is to make MTSU a preeminent center on research and thought for the First Amendment,” Paulson said.

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution states that:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The five freedoms expressed in the First Amendment are:

The Freedom of Religion

The Freedom of Speech

The Freedom of the Press

The Freedom of Assembly

The Freedom to petition the Government

Guitarist Bill Lloyd plays a tune along side a singing Kathy Mattea at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Lloyd plays guitar along side Maura O’ Connell singing at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Gary Nicholson talks to the crowd before playing guitar and singing at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Todd Sharp plays guitar and sings a song at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) From Left to Right: Suzi Ragsdale, Buddy Mondlock Suzi Ragsdale sings alongside Buddy Mondlock singing and playing guitar at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Seth Timbs plays guitar and sings a song at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Adam Wright and Shannon Wright sing and play guitar together at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Lloyd plays guitar along side Odessa Settles singing and Craig Krampf playing drums at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Garry Tallent playing bass for the event band at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Jonell Mosser singing at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Ken Paulson introducing each artist at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Suzi Ragsdale singing at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Craig Krampf plays the drums for the event band at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Walter Egan sings and plays the guitar at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Danny Flowers sings and plays the guitar at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Will Kimbrough sings and plays the guitar at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines) Joseph Wooten plays the keys while Odessa Settles, Bill Lloyd, Buddy Mondlock, Maura O’ Connell, Jonell Mosser, Gary Nicholson and Shannon Wright sing along side Will Kimbrough at the Freedom Sings performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Miles / MTSU Sidelines)

