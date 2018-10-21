Photos: ‘Boro International Festival celebrates third year at Cannonsburgh Village

Photos and story by Enrique Geronimo / Contributing Writer

On Saturday, the third annual ‘Boro International Festival was held at Cannonsburgh Village, where it has been held all three years. Cannonsburgh Village was a fairly populated village from around 1830 to 1930, and there are historical buildings and a museum with historically important items. The festival featured booths, food and vendors from several countries. Some countries represented were Japan, China, Africa, Ecuador, India, Mexico, the Philippines and the United States, among many others.

There is no entry fee to the festival, which leaves the festival completely open to the public to celebrate international diversity. There was something for people of all backgrounds, religions and ages.

Everyone at the festival was smiling and seemed eager to learn about other cultures. Being able to see handmade art and try authentic cuisine was a large part of the festival, along with other local vendors and events at the two stages.

The evening began with the opening ceremony, which comprised of the parade of flags and a welcome speech by the International Awareness & Education Experience. The parade of flags was a special moment as all children were invited to stand behind their favorite flags and walk in a procession to the main stage. “We Are the World” by Michael Jackson played as they walked up while everyone watched, some even singing along.

There were over a dozen other events being held on the main stage, with acts ranging from hoop dancing and ballet to taekwondo and a steel drum ensemble.

There were several food vendors with Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Asian and American cuisine.

The festival was sponsored by MTSU’s Confucius Institute, which held a scavenger hunt, along with others organizations such as Murfreesboro City Schools, MTSU International Affairs and the International Awareness & Education Experience.

Swing dance instructors give away free private dance lessons at The 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Part of the 2018 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Decorations welcome guests at the 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Murfreesboro Loves' table at The 2018 'Boro International Festival, promoting their "Love Your Neighbor Picnic" on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Children walk up to the main stage behind their favorite flags during parade of flags at The 2018 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines A booth for Ten Thousand Villages, a nonprofit organization that helps artists from poorer areas in countries like Peru, Bali, Nepal, Guatemala and others make money by selling handmade art at The 2018 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) The Bohemian Sisters Belly Dancing & Drumming with owner Patricia Tenpenny on the right at The 2018 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) An Ecuadorian vendor's items include handmade necklaces, wooden flutes and sweaters made from alpaca wool at The 2018 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) Steel de Boro plays at The 'Boro International Festival, directed by Tony Hartman, on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines) MTSU's Confucius Institute and International Affairs welcome guests at The 2018 'Boro International Festival at Cannonsburgh Village on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Enrique Geronimo / MTSU Sidelines)

