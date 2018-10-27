Photos: Frist Art Museum celebrates night of French culture

Photos and story by John Lane / Contributing Writer

On Friday night, the Frist Art Museum held an event to celebrate the opening of its new exhibit, “Paris 1900: City of Entertainment.” Guests were treated to a collection of French art, food, drink, music and live performances, including Suspended Gravity Circus and Champagne Superchillin’.

“The Frist has been a great host,” said Bailey E. Freeman, 29, one of the featured aerial acrobats who performed for a standing-room-only audience.

“By the end of the night, we’ll probably have had 3,000 visitors,” said Erica L. Clanton, 44, a volunteer and Frist member since the museum opened in 2001.

The exhibit features loaned artwork from several prominent Parisian museums and will run until January 6, 2019.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.