Photos: Frist Art Museum celebrates night of French culture

Photos and story by John Lane / Contributing Writer 

On Friday night, the Frist Art Museum held an event to celebrate the opening of its new exhibit, “Paris 1900: City of Entertainment. Guests were treated to a collection of French art, food, drink, music and live performances, including Suspended Gravity Circus and Champagne Superchillin’.

“The Frist has been a great host,” said Bailey E. Freeman, 29, one of the featured aerial acrobats who performed for a standing-room-only audience.

“By the end of the night, we’ll probably have had 3,000 visitors,” said Erica L. Clanton, 44, a volunteer and Frist member since the museum opened in 2001.

The exhibit features loaned artwork from several prominent Parisian museums and will run until January 6, 2019.

The Frist Art Museum hosts a performance by Suspended Gravity Circus on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
The entrance to the exhibit “Paris 1900: City of Entertainment” at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
An estimated 3,000 guests attend the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
“Allegorie de la Ville de Paris” by Louise Abbema is on display at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
Guests are treated to a performance to French pop band Champagne Superchillin’ at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
A model of the Eiffel Tower on display at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
Guests are treated to a performance to French pop band Champagne Superchillin’ at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
The Frist Art Museum hosts a performance by Suspended Gravity Circus on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
“Une soiree au Pre Catelan” by Henri Gervex is on display at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
“Sarah Bernhardt en ‘princesse liontaine’” by Geo Wagner is on display at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, October 26th, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)
