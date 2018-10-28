Photos: Linebaugh Public Library celebrates ComicFest 2018

Photos and story by Ryan Miller / Contributing Writer

Halloween ComicFest, celebrated every year on Oct. 27, allowed young and old readers to enjoy free comic books Saturday at the Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro.

ComicFest is a free comic book event, much like Free Comic Book Day on the first Saturday in May. It is often held in local comic book shops and extends to libraries such as the local Linebaugh branch. It is also open and free to the public.

Part of the event entails stacks of newer issues from companies such as Marvel, DC, Dynamite, Image, IDW and Dark Horse.

The selection is largely based on name recognition (popularity), age demographics and writer.

Young children tend to gravitate toward someone like “Spider-Man” or “Captain America,” while an older person would pick something such as “Riverdale” or “Vampirella.”

In addition to free paper comics, the library also offered a movie showing, popcorn, giveaways and a number of games from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ComicFest is overseen by Garrett Cromwell, circulation supervisor at Linebaugh Public Library on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) The library staff posts advertisements for the event with characters such as “X-Men” and others on Saturday, October 27, 2018. at Linebaugh Public Library. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) The library uses images of characters such as “Wong” to interest young readers who enjoyed “Avengers: Infinity War” on a shelf of comic volumes on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Linebaugh Public Library. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) A comic book selection primarily composed of characters such as “Spider-Man,” “Captain America,” “Thor,” “Fantastic Four,” “Black Panther,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hellboy” on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Linebaugh Public Library. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) Other comic book selections such as “Transformers,” “TMNT,” “Archie,” “Skylanders” and others on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Linebaugh Public Library. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) ComicFest offers a free showing of “Batman: Mask of the Phantom” at on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) The mini-theater where the “Batman: Mask of the Phantom” viewing is held at ComicFest on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) ComicFest offers giveaways for prizes such as this toy pizza on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller) Another ComicFest highlight is this stand that where parents can take photos of their children in costume on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryan Miller)

