Photos: Linebaugh Public Library celebrates ComicFest 2018

Photos and story by Ryan Miller / Contributing Writer
Halloween ComicFest, celebrated every year on Oct. 27, allowed young and old readers to enjoy free comic books Saturday at the Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro.
ComicFest is a free comic book event, much like Free Comic Book Day on the first Saturday in May. It is often held in local comic book shops and extends to libraries such as the local Linebaugh branch. It is also open and free to the public.
Part of the event entails stacks of newer issues from companies such as Marvel, DC, Dynamite, Image, IDW and Dark Horse.
The selection is largely based on name recognition (popularity), age demographics and writer.
Young children tend to gravitate toward someone like “Spider-Man” or “Captain America,” while an older person would pick something such as “Riverdale” or “Vampirella.”
In addition to free paper comics, the library also offered a movie showing, popcorn, giveaways and a number of games from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
