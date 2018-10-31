Photos: Mark Henes, Ginger Cowgirl, Blacksheeprhythm play at Media Rerun

Photos and story by Natasha Nancel / Contributing Writer

Local music and games store Media Rerun keeps the house show vibe and DIY ethos alive in Murfreesboro with their all-ages and free in-store concerts.

Tuesday night, on the eve of Halloween, Media Rerun hosted a concert and spooky party at their shop located in the corner of the Walmart strip mall off of South Rutherford Boulevard. The show featured live music by Mark Henes, Ginger Cowgirl and Blacksheeprhythm.

Run by John B. Judkins, 38, the store has been throwing events like this one since he took over the business from previous owners, Larry and Gay Pinkerton in 2016.

“In a cool and laidback environment. We provide more to the artists than a floor to play on without the stuffiness that some venues can give you,” said Judkins, as the bands set up their instruments at the far end of the shop, along rows of video games, movies and hanging guitars on the wall.

As a touring musician, Judkins, along with his staff, understands the ins and outs of the industry and strives to create a community-based environment for their customers, local and/or touring artists that come through Murfreesboro.

Other than making sure musicians get their fair cut at the end of each show, Media Rerun offers a 15 percent discount on items they want to purchase in the store. Touring bands also receive an additional percentage off of all sales done during the evening they perform.

The next show at Media Rerun will welcome Knuckle Dragger, Heel Turn and Gumm on Friday, Nov. 2. The venue is all booked up for future shows until February 2019.

Mark Henes plays at Media Rerun on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Natasha Nancel) Media Rerun is located at 2820 Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, Tenn., where they host a "spooky party" on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Natasha Nancel) John B. Judkins has been the owner of Media Rerun in Murfreesboro, Tenn., since 2016. (MTSU Sidelines / Natasha Nancel) Blacksheeprhythm plays at Media Rerun on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Natasha Nancel) Ginger Cowgirl performs at Media Rerun on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Natasha Nancel)

