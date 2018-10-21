EventsMusicPhoto Galleries

Photos: New music venue The Laundry Room opens in Murfreesboro with student-led show

Photos and story by Haley Smith / Contributing Writer

On Saturday, a new music venue called The Laundry Room opened in Murfreesboro with performances from several MTSU students.

Owners Jacob Keener and Christian Hannah hosted their debut show at the venue on Bradyville Pike with much success. Five artists performed individual sets, and the turnout was a fully packed room. Keener and Hannah, both of whom are third-year graduate students at Middle Tennessee State University, have owned the house for about a year now and have finally fulfilled their dream of turning it into a venue and recording space for MTSU students to take advantage of.

Hannah says the main room that makes up the performance space was originally a two-car garage but is now decorated wall to wall with tapestries and blankets, string lights and audio equipment. Immediately upon entering, the room gives off a comfortable, glowing ambiance, with plenty of couches and chairs for people to enjoy the show. Keener says the two started really transforming the space in August, now that their busy schedules have allowed them some time to make the venue a reality.

The show began with Hannah greeting everyone and giving a brief welcome, and then Kate Rose had the floor. Rose, like all of the other performers, is an MTSU student. She is in her sophomore year, majoring in music business and was the opening act for The Laundry Room’s premiere show. She started off her set with a ukulele, singing original songs about love and life, one dedicated to her boyfriend in the crowd. She switched to guitar at one point and played a couple covers, one of which was the first song she ever learned on guitar, as she explained to the audience. She was a very engaging performer with a lovely voice and even had the crowd sing along with her for a cover of Colbie Caillat’s “Bubbly.”

Next to take the stage was Austin Ford. A bit of a change from Rose’s calming guitar strumming, Ford is a jazz piano major and struck up a fun, lighthearted excitement in the room. He spoke between, and sometimes during, songs, making the crowd laugh and grin. He captured everyone’s attention with his artfully played jazz riffs and his unique and original chord progressions. The room laughed along with his jokes, bobbed their heads to his songs and, as a performer, he was very well-received. Ford has played many times in front of a crowd as a keyboardist, but this set was his debut solo performance. Ford made a good impression on the crowd and kept the energy of the night alive and swinging.

Haddie Jane was the next performer, coming in with her guitar and her clear voice. Jane is a commercial songwriting major and performs twice a week on MTSU’s campus and around twice a month at other places around town. She brought a beautifully calm energy to the room, with heartfelt lyrics and incredible storytelling skills. Jane’s lyrics are engaging and meaningful, matched perfectly by her melodious voice. She also played a cover of “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie, which had the whole room singing along. The crowd loved her, as she brought a calming comfortableness to the show.

John Shields was next to take the stage. Shields is an audio production major at MTSU and has been writing songs ever since he can remember, he said. His set started off with a light, upbeat energy that rose and dipped through each song he played, carrying the audience along with the music. He talked to the crowd and dedicated a song to his girlfriend in the crowd. John’s lyrics and tunes were absolutely absorbing, as was evident from the crowd that followed right along with every change of key. Between mellow love songs, he rocked out on some high-energy-belting songs and acoustic guitar solos, which had the crowd shouting and clapping. He kept the energy alive as the show crept later into the night and set everything up perfectly for the closer.

The last performer of the night was Natalie Madigan, an audio production major at MTSU. Madigan brought the crowd back around to a calm ending to the night, playing some lovely piano ballads and belting out one song with ringing clarity. The crowd, now tightly packed into the room and sitting everywhere on the floor, was stunningly silent as she played a quiet piece dedicated to a good friend of hers. Madigan completely engaged the crowd with her gorgeous voice and kind stage presence, which perfectly tied off the night.

The night was a success for The Laundry Room venue’s premiere show, and the crowd was obviously pleased with all of the acts. Hannah and Keener have created an amazing venue, and they know how to find the best people to perform there. Their hard work has paid off, and as Keener was hoping, this venue will be a great place in Murfreesboro for student artists to come and show their work to an engaged crowd for years to come.

Students stand around the fire pit outside of the new venue in Murfreesboro, Tenn., The Laundry Room, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
MTSU students set up for the debut show at Murfreesboro’s newest venue, The Laundry Room, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Jacob Keener, one of the two owners of The Laundry Room, sets up the stage before the premiere show begins on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
The artists’ instruments are set up in advance for quick transitions during the premier show at The Laundry Room, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
The first performer of the night, Kate Rose, takes the stage with her beautifully performed original songs as well as heartfelt covers during the premiere show at The Laundry Room venue in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Kate Rose plays ukulele and guitar during her set in the acoustic show at the newest Murfreesboro, Tenn., venue, The Laundry Room, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Kate Rose encourages the crowd to sing along to her cover of Colbie Caillat’s “Bubbly” at The Laundry Room on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Austin Ford, a jazz piano student at MTSU, charms the crowd with his clever and oftentimes funny lyrics. This is Austin’s debut solo performance, held at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Austin Ford makes the crowd smile with his original lyrics and spiels between songs during the premiere show at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Austin Ford stuns the crowd at The Laundry Room with his beautifully stylized jazz riffs on the piano on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Haddie Jane takes the stage at The Laundry Room venue in Murfreesboro, Tenn., with her original songs on the guitar and enchanting stage presence on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Haddie Jane draws in the crowd with her stunningly clear voice and genuine lyrics at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
During a heartfelt song, Haddie Jane smiles at a friend in the crowd at The Laundry Room’s premiere show on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
John Shields engages the crowd with meaningful lyrics and addictive tunes as he takes the stage for the premiere show at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
John Shields rocks his set with powerful vocals and mastered acoustic guitar solos at the premiere show of The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
John Shields, an audio production major at MTSU, wows the crowd with his powerful lyrics and passionate guitar playing at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
The crowd waits between sets at the premiere show of the newest music venue in Murfreesboro, Tenn., The Laundry Room, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
The last performer of the night, Natalie Madigan, enchants the crowd with her stunning voice and fluid piano solos at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Natalie Madigan’s ringing voice and sincere song lyrics take over the crowd at The Laundry Room venue on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)
Natalie Madigan finishes off the premiere show at The Laundry Room venue with powerful vocals and a cheering crowd on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Haley Smith / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.

Previous Nashville husband-and-wife duo The Dryes attracts listeners with message of love, salvation
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.