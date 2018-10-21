Photos: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ returns for ninth year at MTSU

Photos and story by Makayla Boling / Contributing Writer

Balloons, toast, rice, glow sticks and toilet paper covered the floor of the Keathley University Center Theater Saturday morning after Friday night’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” performance.

MT Spare put on the show for the ninth year in a row, this year featuring a shadow cast group from Nashville called Little Morals. The name is fitting, considering the f-bomb was dropped a number of times by the half-naked cast and audience. Shadow cast performances are an interactive way for fans of “Rocky Horror” to interact with the movie.

Those who have attended a performance are called veterans, and those who haven’t get a V for “virgin” marked on their faces in lipstick. Later on, these virgins must get their cherries (red balloons) popped by other audience members.

Props are thrown at coordinating scenes in the movie, like rice during the wedding scene. Prop bags were sold at the door for those virgins who didn’t know what to bring. While some crowds are more involved than others, the Little Morals cast agreed that MTSU students were the loudest and most diverse group of veterans and virgins they had ever seen.

A happy couple attends the performance dressed as Brad and Janet on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) A happy couple attends the performance on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Middle Tennessee State University dressed as Brad and Janet. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) MTSU students dress up for the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" performance on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Janet Weiss (Alicia Pickett) welcomes audience members into the theatre on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) An MTSU student goes all out for her first time attending the performance on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) An MTSU student is dressed in ringleader attire to attend the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" performance on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) A “virgin” is overjoyed at his red balloon on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) “And God said, Let there be Lips!” The classic red lips open up the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Brad (Sam Baker) proposes to Janet (Alicia Pickett) in the classic "Rocky Horror" musical number, “Dammit, Janet” on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Magenta (Maddy Obert) shows off her legendary attitude on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Kimber Woodall, Maddy Obert, Kathryn Lewis and Andrew Gillihan during their performance on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Magenta (Maddy Obert) and Riff Raff (Andrew Gillihan) embrace over their evil plans on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Kathryn Lewis stands confident in the iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter look on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Brad (Sam Baker) is a statue, unaware yet that Frank has dressed him and the others in lingerie, on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) “What’s this? Let’s see. I feel sexy,” says Brad (Sam Baker) as he shows off his legs while singing his verse in "Rose Tint My World" on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Janet Weiss (Alicia Pickett) embraces her sexy side in the musical number “Rose Tint My World” on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Kathryn Lewis) gives a stunning, heartfelt performance of “Don’t Dream it, Be it” on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling) A grieving Rocky (Mekenzie Meadows) carries an unconscious Frank-N-Furter (Kathryn Lewis) across the stage on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Middle Tennessee State University. (MTSU Sidelines / Makayla Boling)