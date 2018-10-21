Photos: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ returns for ninth year at MTSU

Photos and story by Makayla Boling / Contributing Writer
Balloons, toast, rice, glow sticks and toilet paper covered the floor of the Keathley University Center Theater Saturday morning after Friday night’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” performance.
MT Spare put on the show for the ninth year in a row, this year featuring a shadow cast group from Nashville called Little Morals. The name is fitting, considering the f-bomb was dropped a number of times by the half-naked cast and audience. Shadow cast performances are an interactive way for fans of “Rocky Horror” to interact with the movie.
Those who have attended a performance are called veterans, and those who haven’t get a V for “virgin” marked on their faces in lipstick. Later on, these virgins must get their cherries (red balloons) popped by other audience members.
Props are thrown at coordinating scenes in the movie, like rice during the wedding scene. Prop bags were sold at the door for those virgins who didn’t know what to bring. While some crowds are more involved than others, the Little Morals cast agreed that MTSU students were the loudest and most diverse group of veterans and virgins they had ever seen.
