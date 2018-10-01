Sidelines Guidelines: Fall skincare that won’t break the bank

Photo by Charisse Kenion on Unsplash

Story by Nathaniel Nichols / Contributing Writer

October is here, which means the weather will finally be cooling down. Pumpkin spice lattes, horror films and Halloween parties also come to mind. However, this is also when people need to start paying more attention to their skin. Humidity levels in the fall dwindle. On top of this, the wind can dry out all skin types. Because most people find their skin to be too oily or too dry, those are the two types discussed here. So, sit down, draw a bath and put on that sheet mask.

Preparation

No matter your skin type, all skincare routines should include cleansing, toning and moisturizing. Make these steps fun! I suggest waiting about two minutes between each step. I follow these steps religiously, but if you miss a step or two, it’s not a big deal.

Oily Skin

Because the fall weather is usually not as harsh as the winter ones, you can probably stick to your summer skincare routine through the transition months. If you don’t have one set up, here are a few products I recommend.

In the morning, before you apply any product, splash cold water on your face for several seconds to a minute. Not only is it a refreshing way to wake up but cold water tightens your pores, and who doesn’t love a free, mini face-lift?

To start off, you need an oil-free cleanser. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser is a highly recommended choice because it contains salicylic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties. However, it can cause dryness when used in high amounts, so be mindful of how much product you use. This product contains low amounts of salicylic acid, so it balances the skin’s complexion. In addition to it being oil-free, it is also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser runs at $15.

Turn your house into a private spa with your choice of toner. Why not choose a toner that reminds you of a rose garden? The astringent properties of witch hazel and rose water work on your skin while the cooling effects of aloe vera tame it. Beauty By Earth Facial Toner runs at just over $14.

You’ll need a moisturizer that is hydrating but not greasy, so a gel-based moisturizer is your best bet. A moisturizer that delivers antioxidants is important as well because they protect your skin from a myriad of issues such as free radicals, sun damage and early signs of aging. Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Face Moisturizer is a great choice that runs at about $7.

Dry Skin

Before I jump into some recommended products, I suggest getting a humidifier for your room because hydration is key. The humidifier acts as a natural hydrator for your skin. Along with working wonders for your skin, a humidifier can also alleviate dry eyes as well as chapped skin, dry hair and sinuses.

Using lukewarm water before you wash your face will help open up your pores. After you do this step, use a microfiber facial towel to gently blot your face, removing the rest of the water. I suggest a microfiber towel specifically for the purpose of not harming sensitive skin. This type of cloth has a gentle surface that is not abrasive to the skin.

Next, I suggest using a gel-based cleanser. This cleanser is specifically designed for sensitive and dry skin. It’s also infused with multivitamins to provide nutrients to your skin. Simple Kind to Skin Facial Wash runs at about $5.

Targeting redness is essential. You’ll also want a toner that gently hydrates and tones the skin without the irritation. I recommend Pixi Rose Tonic, which runs at $15.

Finding a lush, rich moisturizer is important for the final step. Do double duty with a moisturizer that comes in a 2-and-1 format. This moisturizer can be used on both your body and your face. Unlike oily skin, you’ll need something in a cream formula so that you can hydrate and moisturize your skin on a deeper level. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream runs just under $13.

These skincare budget hacks will give your wallet a much-needed break. Taking care of your skin may seem arduous, but with some preparation and a little bit of TLC, you’ll be ready to tackle fall weather with healthy, glowing skin.