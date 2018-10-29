Sidelines Guidelines: Scary good haunted attractions to check out + Halloween playlist

Photo by David Menidrey on Unsplash

Story by Leslie Bell / Contributing Writer

As the Halloween season creeps upon us, the desire to be thrilled by the living and the dead arises. If you’re craving an adrenaline rush this season, there are plenty of haunted walk-throughs in Murfreesboro and Nashville. Pick your poison for a fright you’ll never forget.

Nashville Nightmare

Nashville Nightmare, located at 1016 Madison Square, is a Halloween-themed attraction with mini escape games and four walk-throughs. The walk-throughs include “Fairy Tale Hell,” “Industrial Undead,” “Phantoms” and “Reformatory.” During the week of Halloween, hours are 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Nov. 3 being the last day. Ticket prices are around $25, depending on the day.

Haunted Hell

Nashville’s Haunted Hell is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3. Halloween hours will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular admission is $20.

Devil’s Dungeon

In affiliation with Haunted Hell, Devil’s Dungeon is located in East Nashville at 510 Davidson Street. Hours of operation and ticket prices are the same as Haunted Hell.

Deadland Haunted Woods

Located at 7040 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon, Deadland Haunted Woods offers a “Scare Me” Bundle for $30, which includes “The Curse,” “The Portal” and “The Crypt.” Single-attraction tickets start at $10.

In case you want to spice up your playlist while exploring some of the area’s creepiest locations, here is a list of songs fitting for the Halloween season:

