THEC denies MTSU’s proposed law school transfer

On Monday, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission denied MTSU’s proposed transfer of Valparaiso University’s school of law to Murfreesboro.

THEC commissioners voted eight to five to deny the proposal, which the governing boards of both MTSU and Indiana’s Valparaiso University approved earlier this month.

“We regret that the Tennessee Higher Education Commission did not approve our proposal to establish a college of law to provide the citizens of Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas an accredited, public law school,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee in a press release.

The proposed MTSU School of Law would have been the only public, accredited law school in the Nashville metro area, offering local law students a cheaper alternative to nearby private institutions.

“THEC’s decision denies a legal education to Nashville-area students financially unable to attend an expensive, nearby accredited private institution or unable to relocate to a public institution hundreds of miles away in Knoxville or Memphis,” McPhee said in the release.

